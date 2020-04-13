All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 15838 S Avalon St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
15838 S Avalon St
Last updated July 5 2019 at 7:06 AM

15838 S Avalon St

15838 South Avalon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15838 South Avalon Street, Olathe, KS 66062
Walnut Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
cats allowed
Located in Walnut Creek, Closed to Garment, Schools, High Ways, Shopping. It also has community Pool, &Tennis Court. 3 FULL Bath, 2 Car Garage, Fire Place, Deck, and Eat-in Kitchen/Formal Dining. Owner/Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15838 S Avalon St have any available units?
15838 S Avalon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 15838 S Avalon St have?
Some of 15838 S Avalon St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15838 S Avalon St currently offering any rent specials?
15838 S Avalon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15838 S Avalon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15838 S Avalon St is pet friendly.
Does 15838 S Avalon St offer parking?
Yes, 15838 S Avalon St offers parking.
Does 15838 S Avalon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15838 S Avalon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15838 S Avalon St have a pool?
Yes, 15838 S Avalon St has a pool.
Does 15838 S Avalon St have accessible units?
No, 15838 S Avalon St does not have accessible units.
Does 15838 S Avalon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15838 S Avalon St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Pointe
400 W Elm St
Olathe, KS 66061
Somerset Oaks
813 N Mur Len Rd
Olathe, KS 66062
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr
Olathe, KS 66062
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace
Olathe, KS 66062
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd
Olathe, KS 66215
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr
Olathe, KS 66061
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court
Olathe, KS 66062
Sheridan Crossing
600 South Harrison Street #77
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City