15692 S Blackfoot St

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Another Great Listing From Michael and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. This 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath home has a nice open feel. The upper level has a living room, kitchen, dining area, 3 bedrooms (including the master bedroom) and a hallway bathroom. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom. The lower level has a large living room with plenty of space to entertain, There is the fourth bedroom and a half bathroom in the lower level. The backyard is fenced with room for a garden! Don't miss this opportunity! To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. AVAILABLE ON 8/15/2020. Home is pet friendly with a non-refundable deposit. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent.