Last updated June 25 2020 at 4:41 PM

15692 S Blackfoot St

15692 South Blackfoot Street · (847) 331-6304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15692 South Blackfoot Street, Olathe, KS 66062
Woodland Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$1,895

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1712 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Another Great Listing From Michael and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. This 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath home has a nice open feel. The upper level has a living room, kitchen, dining area, 3 bedrooms (including the master bedroom) and a hallway bathroom. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom. The lower level has a large living room with plenty of space to entertain, There is the fourth bedroom and a half bathroom in the lower level. The backyard is fenced with room for a garden! Don't miss this opportunity! To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. AVAILABLE ON 8/15/2020. Home is pet friendly with a non-refundable deposit. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15692 S Blackfoot St have any available units?
15692 S Blackfoot St has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 15692 S Blackfoot St currently offering any rent specials?
15692 S Blackfoot St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15692 S Blackfoot St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15692 S Blackfoot St is pet friendly.
Does 15692 S Blackfoot St offer parking?
No, 15692 S Blackfoot St does not offer parking.
Does 15692 S Blackfoot St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15692 S Blackfoot St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15692 S Blackfoot St have a pool?
Yes, 15692 S Blackfoot St has a pool.
Does 15692 S Blackfoot St have accessible units?
No, 15692 S Blackfoot St does not have accessible units.
Does 15692 S Blackfoot St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15692 S Blackfoot St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15692 S Blackfoot St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15692 S Blackfoot St does not have units with air conditioning.
