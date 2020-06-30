1510 E Elizabeth St

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.



Newly Remodeled! The living room features large windows and wood-look floors into the eat-in kitchen. Walk out to the spacious, fenced yard. Walk up a few stairs to 2 bedrooms that share the hallway bath. From the kitchen level, down a few stairs to the 3rd bedroom. Just down another flight of stairs to unfinished basement for laundry/storage room. 1 Car garage!



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first cat and an additional $15 for each additional pet. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



(RLNE5562425)