Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
1508 E Elizabeth St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

1508 E Elizabeth St

1508 East Elizabeth Street · No Longer Available
Location

1508 East Elizabeth Street, Olathe, KS 66061
Westerfield

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Duplex in Olathe-Available NOW!!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1527663?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Newly Remodeled! The living room features large windows and wood-look floors into the eat-in kitchen. Walk out to the spacious, fenced yard. Walk up a few stairs to 2 bedrooms that share the hallway bath. From the kitchen level, down a few stairs to the 3rd bedroom. Just down another flight of stairs to unfinished basement for laundry/storage room. 1 Car garage!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5687940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 E Elizabeth St have any available units?
1508 E Elizabeth St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 1508 E Elizabeth St currently offering any rent specials?
1508 E Elizabeth St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 E Elizabeth St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1508 E Elizabeth St is pet friendly.
Does 1508 E Elizabeth St offer parking?
Yes, 1508 E Elizabeth St offers parking.
Does 1508 E Elizabeth St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 E Elizabeth St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 E Elizabeth St have a pool?
No, 1508 E Elizabeth St does not have a pool.
Does 1508 E Elizabeth St have accessible units?
No, 1508 E Elizabeth St does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 E Elizabeth St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 E Elizabeth St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1508 E Elizabeth St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1508 E Elizabeth St does not have units with air conditioning.

