Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
1489 E 120th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1489 E 120th Street

1489 East 120th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1489 East 120th Street, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Townhome with Garage in Olathe - Property Id: 86157

3 bedroom 2 bath Townhouse with garage located in Olathe less than 5 minutes from the I 35 exit at 119th street. 2 of 3 bathrooms newly remodeled. Kitchen and living space remodeled. All new paint. Washer and dryer in the unit. Must complete application and agree to background check and financial evaluation. Lease requires compliance with community rules. Unit includes one car garage plus one car parking in the lot. Landlord does not allow adult parties not listed on the lease to move in.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1489 E 120th Street have any available units?
1489 E 120th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1489 E 120th Street have?
Some of 1489 E 120th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1489 E 120th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1489 E 120th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1489 E 120th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1489 E 120th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olathe.
Does 1489 E 120th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1489 E 120th Street does offer parking.
Does 1489 E 120th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1489 E 120th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1489 E 120th Street have a pool?
No, 1489 E 120th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1489 E 120th Street have accessible units?
No, 1489 E 120th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1489 E 120th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1489 E 120th Street has units with dishwashers.
