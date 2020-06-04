14624 S Rene St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Another Great Listing From Michael and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. This home is both spacious and bright that will include granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances and beaming wood floors in the kitchen, newer interior paint and carpet. The home itself has over 2400 square feet with spacious bedrooms, a cozy fireplace in the living room a finished basement and fenced yard. This home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. In the Blue Valley West High School district. Neutral paint colors throughout upper level. Beautiful updated Master Bath with HUGE walk in closet. Finished LL rec room with plenty of storage. Large stamped concrete patio. Newer roof and freshly painted exterior. More photos coming soon. Reach out to Michael at Renters Warehouse to schedule a showing. Available 7/15/2020.