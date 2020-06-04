All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 14624 S Rene St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
14624 S Rene St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:35 PM

14624 S Rene St

14624 South Rene Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

14624 South Rene Street, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Another Great Listing From Michael and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. This home is both spacious and bright that will include granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances and beaming wood floors in the kitchen, newer interior paint and carpet. The home itself has over 2400 square feet with spacious bedrooms, a cozy fireplace in the living room a finished basement and fenced yard. This home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. In the Blue Valley West High School district. Neutral paint colors throughout upper level. Beautiful updated Master Bath with HUGE walk in closet. Finished LL rec room with plenty of storage. Large stamped concrete patio. Newer roof and freshly painted exterior. More photos coming soon. Reach out to Michael at Renters Warehouse to schedule a showing. Available 7/15/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14624 S Rene St have any available units?
14624 S Rene St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 14624 S Rene St have?
Some of 14624 S Rene St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14624 S Rene St currently offering any rent specials?
14624 S Rene St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14624 S Rene St pet-friendly?
No, 14624 S Rene St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olathe.
Does 14624 S Rene St offer parking?
No, 14624 S Rene St does not offer parking.
Does 14624 S Rene St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14624 S Rene St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14624 S Rene St have a pool?
Yes, 14624 S Rene St has a pool.
Does 14624 S Rene St have accessible units?
No, 14624 S Rene St does not have accessible units.
Does 14624 S Rene St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14624 S Rene St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Fieldstone Apartments
15528 W 133rd St
Olathe, KS 66062
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St
Olathe, KS 66062
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace
Olathe, KS 66062
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd
Olathe, KS 66215
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road
Olathe, KS 66061
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court
Olathe, KS 66062
Sheridan Crossing
600 South Harrison Street #77
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City