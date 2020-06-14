All apartments in Olathe
1438 North Prince Edward Island Street
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:47 AM

Location

1438 North Prince Edward Island Street, Olathe, KS 66061

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back when approved! Hurry, this special offer won't last long! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 North Prince Edward Island Street have any available units?
1438 North Prince Edward Island Street has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 1438 North Prince Edward Island Street currently offering any rent specials?
1438 North Prince Edward Island Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 North Prince Edward Island Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1438 North Prince Edward Island Street is pet friendly.
Does 1438 North Prince Edward Island Street offer parking?
No, 1438 North Prince Edward Island Street does not offer parking.
Does 1438 North Prince Edward Island Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1438 North Prince Edward Island Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 North Prince Edward Island Street have a pool?
No, 1438 North Prince Edward Island Street does not have a pool.
Does 1438 North Prince Edward Island Street have accessible units?
No, 1438 North Prince Edward Island Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 North Prince Edward Island Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1438 North Prince Edward Island Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1438 North Prince Edward Island Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1438 North Prince Edward Island Street does not have units with air conditioning.
