All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 1424 E Willow Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
1424 E Willow Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1424 E Willow Dr

1424 East Willow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Havencroft
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1424 East Willow Drive, Olathe, KS 66062
Havencroft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
1424 E Willow Dr,
Olathe, KS 66062
3 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom
$1150/month

This adorable duplex has had a complete remodel. New flooring, new appliances, new paint, and SO CLEAN! Beautiful open floor plan on the first floor for entertaining. Bathrooms for everyone! This one can't be beat!

Working with Ad Astra Property Management is simple. We do most things electronically via email and phone. You will find it easier if you have access to the internet, a smart phone/computer, and a checking account/debit card to move forward. Applications are completed online and are a nonrefundable $35 which can be paid online at the time of applying. Your application is only considered complete once you fill out ALL of the requested information and submit your 3 most recent pay stubs along with a copy of your photo ID. If you are applying with others, your applications are only complete once all parties have submitted all of this information. All applicants are subject to credit and background checks. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers.

Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements, pictures and processes. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans.

If you would like to speak to our Leasing Manager directly you are welcome to call/text 913-289-3315.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 E Willow Dr have any available units?
1424 E Willow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1424 E Willow Dr have?
Some of 1424 E Willow Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 E Willow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1424 E Willow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 E Willow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1424 E Willow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1424 E Willow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1424 E Willow Dr offers parking.
Does 1424 E Willow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 E Willow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 E Willow Dr have a pool?
No, 1424 E Willow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1424 E Willow Dr have accessible units?
No, 1424 E Willow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 E Willow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 E Willow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Pointe
400 W Elm St
Olathe, KS 66061
PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Fieldstone Apartments
15528 W 133rd St
Olathe, KS 66062
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd
Olathe, KS 66215
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road
Olathe, KS 66061
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr
Olathe, KS 66061
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court
Olathe, KS 66062
Sheridan Crossing
600 South Harrison Street #77
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MO
Gladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City