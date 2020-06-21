All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 1415 E 153 Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
1415 E 153 Terrace
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1415 E 153 Terrace

1415 East 153rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1415 East 153rd Terrace, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious, Bright and Remodeled 2 Story 4BR 3.5BA - Property Id: 292641

Spacious, Bright and Remodeled 2 Story Home
4 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath / 2 Car garage / Finished Basement / Front Porch / Large Deck
Fireplace / Sub-pump / Stainless Steel Appliances / Efficient HVAC System / New Windows
Walking distance to Elementary, Middle and High schools, Park, Stores and Restaurants
Quiet Street / 5 min to Highway
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292641
Property Id 292641

(RLNE5828062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 E 153 Terrace have any available units?
1415 E 153 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 E 153 Terrace have?
Some of 1415 E 153 Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 E 153 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1415 E 153 Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 E 153 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 E 153 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1415 E 153 Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1415 E 153 Terrace does offer parking.
Does 1415 E 153 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1415 E 153 Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 E 153 Terrace have a pool?
No, 1415 E 153 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1415 E 153 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1415 E 153 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 E 153 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 E 153 Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Pointe
400 W Elm St
Olathe, KS 66061
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr
Olathe, KS 66062
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St
Olathe, KS 66062
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace
Olathe, KS 66062
Satori Olathe
12100 S Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road
Olathe, KS 66061
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr
Olathe, KS 66061
Jefferson on the Lake
12251 S Strang Line Rd
Olathe, KS 66062

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City