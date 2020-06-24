All apartments in Olathe
14000 South Tomahawk Drive

Location

14000 South Tomahawk Drive, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Olathe, KS. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,841 sq ft of living space. Features include tile floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14000 South Tomahawk Drive have any available units?
14000 South Tomahawk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 14000 South Tomahawk Drive have?
Some of 14000 South Tomahawk Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14000 South Tomahawk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14000 South Tomahawk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14000 South Tomahawk Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14000 South Tomahawk Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14000 South Tomahawk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14000 South Tomahawk Drive offers parking.
Does 14000 South Tomahawk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14000 South Tomahawk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14000 South Tomahawk Drive have a pool?
No, 14000 South Tomahawk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14000 South Tomahawk Drive have accessible units?
No, 14000 South Tomahawk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14000 South Tomahawk Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14000 South Tomahawk Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
