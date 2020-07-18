All apartments in Olathe
Last updated July 3 2020 at 8:41 PM

13963 West 147th Street

13963 West 147th Street · (913) 213-1455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13963 West 147th Street, Olathe, KS 66062

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2608 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Privacy abounds, with this house backing AND siding to green space; there's really only one neighbor! Large deck overlooks the fenced back yard with raised garden beds. Inside, there is plenty of room for living and entertaining with its great room, eat-in kitchen and formal dining room. 4 BRs and 2 full baths upstairs, plus the laundry room! Fully finished daylight basement with an additional half-bath. don't miss the community pool too!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13963 West 147th Street have any available units?
13963 West 147th Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 13963 West 147th Street have?
Some of 13963 West 147th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13963 West 147th Street currently offering any rent specials?
13963 West 147th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13963 West 147th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13963 West 147th Street is pet friendly.
Does 13963 West 147th Street offer parking?
No, 13963 West 147th Street does not offer parking.
Does 13963 West 147th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13963 West 147th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13963 West 147th Street have a pool?
Yes, 13963 West 147th Street has a pool.
Does 13963 West 147th Street have accessible units?
No, 13963 West 147th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13963 West 147th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13963 West 147th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
