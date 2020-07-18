13963 West 147th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

Privacy abounds, with this house backing AND siding to green space; there's really only one neighbor! Large deck overlooks the fenced back yard with raised garden beds. Inside, there is plenty of room for living and entertaining with its great room, eat-in kitchen and formal dining room. 4 BRs and 2 full baths upstairs, plus the laundry room! Fully finished daylight basement with an additional half-bath. don't miss the community pool too!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.