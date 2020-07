Amenities

This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house rents for $1,950 per month with a $1,950 security deposit. Two stories offer spacious rooms in the Symphony Hill subdivision. Features include modern styles, master suite, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, finished basement and a two car garage. Backyard patio is great for entertaining. Utilities are the responsibility of the resident. Pets are welcome upon approval.