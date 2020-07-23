13939 Sycamore

Amenities
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom Olathe home!!! - This spacious split entry home features two living rooms both with fireplaces, a formal dining area, kitchen with eat in area, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a two car garage. Nice sized fenced back yard has a storage shed so your garage is free for parking and large deck to relax on in the cool afternoon shade. Master suite features a private master bath and two closets. Close to all major shopping, easy highway access, and award winning school district. What are you waiting for?
NO Section 8 accepted.
Pets welcome with deposit of half of one month rent.
$25 application for all occupants over 18.
Minimum qualifications:
• Income equal to 3 times the rental rate
• 1 month of paystubs to prove income
• Rental verification from previous landlord(s)
• No eviction(s) in the last 4 years
(RLNE5936274)