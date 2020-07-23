All apartments in Olathe
13939 Sycamore
Last updated July 22 2020

13939 Sycamore

13939 South Sycamore Street · (913) 764-1586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13939 South Sycamore Street, Olathe, KS 66062

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13939 Sycamore · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1593 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom Olathe home!!! - This spacious split entry home features two living rooms both with fireplaces, a formal dining area, kitchen with eat in area, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a two car garage. Nice sized fenced back yard has a storage shed so your garage is free for parking and large deck to relax on in the cool afternoon shade. Master suite features a private master bath and two closets. Close to all major shopping, easy highway access, and award winning school district. What are you waiting for?

NO Section 8 accepted.
Pets welcome with deposit of half of one month rent.
$25 application for all occupants over 18.

Minimum qualifications:
• Income equal to 3 times the rental rate
• 1 month of paystubs to prove income
• Rental verification from previous landlord(s)
• No eviction(s) in the last 4 years

(RLNE5936274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13939 Sycamore have any available units?
13939 Sycamore has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 13939 Sycamore have?
Some of 13939 Sycamore's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13939 Sycamore currently offering any rent specials?
13939 Sycamore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13939 Sycamore pet-friendly?
Yes, 13939 Sycamore is pet friendly.
Does 13939 Sycamore offer parking?
Yes, 13939 Sycamore offers parking.
Does 13939 Sycamore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13939 Sycamore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13939 Sycamore have a pool?
No, 13939 Sycamore does not have a pool.
Does 13939 Sycamore have accessible units?
No, 13939 Sycamore does not have accessible units.
Does 13939 Sycamore have units with dishwashers?
No, 13939 Sycamore does not have units with dishwashers.
