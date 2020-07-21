13862 S Darnell St

Amenities
Another great property from Renters Warehouse and the Dave Tomassi leasing team. Text or call 785-969-8857. This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 car garage and a large fenced in backyard. The home features hardwood and carpet throughout, a large finished family room, and both bathrooms have been completely remodeled. Available now, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent. No evictions, No felonies, and good rental history. No Section 8. No smoking. Renters insurance required.