All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 13862 S Darnell St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
13862 S Darnell St
Last updated December 11 2019 at 6:04 PM

13862 S Darnell St

13862 South Darnell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13862 South Darnell Street, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Another great property from Renters Warehouse and the Dave Tomassi leasing team. Text or call 785-969-8857. This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 car garage and a large fenced in backyard. The home features hardwood and carpet throughout, a large finished family room, and both bathrooms have been completely remodeled. Available now, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent. No evictions, No felonies, and good rental history. No Section 8. No smoking. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13862 S Darnell St have any available units?
13862 S Darnell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 13862 S Darnell St have?
Some of 13862 S Darnell St's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13862 S Darnell St currently offering any rent specials?
13862 S Darnell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13862 S Darnell St pet-friendly?
No, 13862 S Darnell St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olathe.
Does 13862 S Darnell St offer parking?
Yes, 13862 S Darnell St offers parking.
Does 13862 S Darnell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13862 S Darnell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13862 S Darnell St have a pool?
No, 13862 S Darnell St does not have a pool.
Does 13862 S Darnell St have accessible units?
No, 13862 S Darnell St does not have accessible units.
Does 13862 S Darnell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13862 S Darnell St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr
Olathe, KS 66062
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace
Olathe, KS 66062
Deerfield
561 North Mur-Len Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Stonepost Lakeside
13810 Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd
Olathe, KS 66215
Satori Olathe
12100 S Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOlathe 2 Bedroom Apartments
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MO
Gladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City