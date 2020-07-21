13862 S Darnell St

Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Another great property from Renters Warehouse and the Dave Tomassi leasing team. Text or call 785-969-8857. This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 car garage and a large fenced in backyard. The home features hardwood and carpet throughout, a large finished family room, and both bathrooms have been completely remodeled. Available now, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent. No evictions, No felonies, and good rental history. No Section 8. No smoking. Renters insurance required.