1354 South Brentwood Drive

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Warm, Friendly Home in a Great Location



Located in Olathe near Garmin, this gorgeous California split has 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. The kitchen has stainless appliances and a nice dining room, all on hardwood floors. A deck off the kitchen opens to a beautiful large garden-style back yard. The master suite is on its own level for quiet and privacy. All the bedrooms are done in designer colors with warm carpeting. Enjoy evenings in the large finished basement rec room, which also has a bonus room. A dedicated laundry room provides hookups for your washer and dryer. Come see the home you've been looking for!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.