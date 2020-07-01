All apartments in Olathe
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:09 AM

1354 South Brentwood Drive

1354 South Brentwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1354 South Brentwood Drive, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
carpet
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
on-site laundry
Warm, Friendly Home in a Great Location

Located in Olathe near Garmin, this gorgeous California split has 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. The kitchen has stainless appliances and a nice dining room, all on hardwood floors. A deck off the kitchen opens to a beautiful large garden-style back yard. The master suite is on its own level for quiet and privacy. All the bedrooms are done in designer colors with warm carpeting. Enjoy evenings in the large finished basement rec room, which also has a bonus room. A dedicated laundry room provides hookups for your washer and dryer. Come see the home you've been looking for!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1354 South Brentwood Drive have any available units?
1354 South Brentwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1354 South Brentwood Drive have?
Some of 1354 South Brentwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1354 South Brentwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1354 South Brentwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1354 South Brentwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1354 South Brentwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olathe.
Does 1354 South Brentwood Drive offer parking?
No, 1354 South Brentwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1354 South Brentwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1354 South Brentwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1354 South Brentwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1354 South Brentwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1354 South Brentwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1354 South Brentwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1354 South Brentwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1354 South Brentwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

