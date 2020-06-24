All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 1338 North Mart-way Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
1338 North Mart-way Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1338 North Mart-way Drive

1338 N Martway Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1338 N Martway Dr, Olathe, KS 66061
North Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spic and Span. This home has it all. You will love the cheery living room with fireplace. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and sliding door to large deck. The master bedroom has double closets and great access to upper bathroom. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms share first floor hall bath. The garage level features a 2nd finished family room/game room/office/gym. You will find plenty of storage here with an additional unfinished subbasement and quick access to highways, shopping, and schools.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1338 North Mart-way Drive have any available units?
1338 North Mart-way Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1338 North Mart-way Drive have?
Some of 1338 North Mart-way Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1338 North Mart-way Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1338 North Mart-way Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1338 North Mart-way Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1338 North Mart-way Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1338 North Mart-way Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1338 North Mart-way Drive offers parking.
Does 1338 North Mart-way Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1338 North Mart-way Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1338 North Mart-way Drive have a pool?
No, 1338 North Mart-way Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1338 North Mart-way Drive have accessible units?
No, 1338 North Mart-way Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1338 North Mart-way Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1338 North Mart-way Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Pointe
400 W Elm St
Olathe, KS 66061
PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St
Olathe, KS 66062
Deerfield
561 North Mur-Len Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road
Olathe, KS 66061
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr
Olathe, KS 66061
Rolling Ridge
1000 West Elm Street
Olathe, KS 66061
Sheridan Crossing
600 South Harrison Street #77
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City