Spacious duplexes and single family homes give you a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere that you will want to call home! Our dedicated Team is available 24/7 to providing the attention and service you deserve! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251588 Property Id 251588
(RLNE5861203)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1310 E. Wabash St. have any available units?
1310 E. Wabash St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 E. Wabash St. have?
Some of 1310 E. Wabash St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 E. Wabash St. currently offering any rent specials?
1310 E. Wabash St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 E. Wabash St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 E. Wabash St. is pet friendly.
Does 1310 E. Wabash St. offer parking?
No, 1310 E. Wabash St. does not offer parking.
Does 1310 E. Wabash St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1310 E. Wabash St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 E. Wabash St. have a pool?
No, 1310 E. Wabash St. does not have a pool.
Does 1310 E. Wabash St. have accessible units?
No, 1310 E. Wabash St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 E. Wabash St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 E. Wabash St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)