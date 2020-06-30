All apartments in Olathe
12837 South Arapaho Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:12 PM

12837 South Arapaho Drive

12837 South Arapaho Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12837 South Arapaho Drive, Olathe, KS 66062
Indian Creek Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back when approved! Hurry, this special offer won't last long! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12837 South Arapaho Drive have any available units?
12837 South Arapaho Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 12837 South Arapaho Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12837 South Arapaho Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12837 South Arapaho Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12837 South Arapaho Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12837 South Arapaho Drive offer parking?
No, 12837 South Arapaho Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12837 South Arapaho Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12837 South Arapaho Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12837 South Arapaho Drive have a pool?
No, 12837 South Arapaho Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12837 South Arapaho Drive have accessible units?
No, 12837 South Arapaho Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12837 South Arapaho Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12837 South Arapaho Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12837 South Arapaho Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12837 South Arapaho Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

