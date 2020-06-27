All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 1270 N Petzold Dr F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
1270 N Petzold Dr F
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

1270 N Petzold Dr F

1270 North Petzold Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1270 North Petzold Drive, Olathe, KS 66061
North Ridge

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Awesome 3 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhouse - Property Id: 85944

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/85944p
Property Id 85944

(RLNE5043693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1270 N Petzold Dr F have any available units?
1270 N Petzold Dr F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1270 N Petzold Dr F have?
Some of 1270 N Petzold Dr F's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1270 N Petzold Dr F currently offering any rent specials?
1270 N Petzold Dr F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1270 N Petzold Dr F pet-friendly?
Yes, 1270 N Petzold Dr F is pet friendly.
Does 1270 N Petzold Dr F offer parking?
Yes, 1270 N Petzold Dr F offers parking.
Does 1270 N Petzold Dr F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1270 N Petzold Dr F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1270 N Petzold Dr F have a pool?
No, 1270 N Petzold Dr F does not have a pool.
Does 1270 N Petzold Dr F have accessible units?
No, 1270 N Petzold Dr F does not have accessible units.
Does 1270 N Petzold Dr F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1270 N Petzold Dr F has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Somerset Oaks
813 N Mur Len Rd
Olathe, KS 66062
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr
Olathe, KS 66062
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St
Olathe, KS 66062
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace
Olathe, KS 66062
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd
Olathe, KS 66215
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road
Olathe, KS 66061
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court
Olathe, KS 66062
Rolling Ridge
1000 West Elm Street
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City