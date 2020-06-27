Rent Calculator
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
1270 N Petzold Dr F
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM
1270 N Petzold Dr F
1270 North Petzold Drive
·
Location
1270 North Petzold Drive, Olathe, KS 66061
North Ridge
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Awesome 3 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhouse - Property Id: 85944
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/85944p
Property Id 85944
(RLNE5043693)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1270 N Petzold Dr F have any available units?
1270 N Petzold Dr F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Olathe, KS
.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Olathe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1270 N Petzold Dr F have?
Some of 1270 N Petzold Dr F's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1270 N Petzold Dr F currently offering any rent specials?
1270 N Petzold Dr F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1270 N Petzold Dr F pet-friendly?
Yes, 1270 N Petzold Dr F is pet friendly.
Does 1270 N Petzold Dr F offer parking?
Yes, 1270 N Petzold Dr F offers parking.
Does 1270 N Petzold Dr F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1270 N Petzold Dr F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1270 N Petzold Dr F have a pool?
No, 1270 N Petzold Dr F does not have a pool.
Does 1270 N Petzold Dr F have accessible units?
No, 1270 N Petzold Dr F does not have accessible units.
Does 1270 N Petzold Dr F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1270 N Petzold Dr F has units with dishwashers.
