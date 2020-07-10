All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 12523 Chelsea St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
12523 Chelsea St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12523 Chelsea St

12523 S Chelsea St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

12523 S Chelsea St, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
volleyball court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b902b3d00d ----
*CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL APRIL 15th!

*Benedict Floor Plan
Front & Back Porch!
Poolside Location!

Our Parkview community is located off K-7 & Harold St in Olathe. Private drive with easy highway access in all directions. These spacious town homes offer beautiful wood composite flooring on the main level. Stunning granite counter tops in the open concept kitchen with a roomy kitchen island. Our Benedict floor plan also offers a larger living room, kitchen island and a front & back porch!

Lower Level:
2 car garage, boot bench off garage, Dining Room, Kitchen with pantry and Granite countertops, dishwasher, range and garbage disposal, Large Great room with coat closet and half bath. Composite wood plank flooring throughout lower level.
Upper Level:
Vaulted Master Bedroom with private master bath and walk-in closet, 2 secondary vaulted bedrooms with walk-in closets, full hall bath, walk-in laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups and linen closet.

Please note, interior and exterior colors will vary by unit.

This Brand New community will offer many amenities once complete including a large swimming pool, playground, volleyball court, 3 miles of walking trails and bbq stations. See below for more information on upcoming amenities.

Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit per unit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150 per pet for ALL pets, plus a monthly pet rent that is based upon the full grown weight of each animal.
http://www.priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy.html

For more information please call us or visit our website:
http://www.priebpropertymanagement.com/parkview-townhomes.html

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12523 Chelsea St have any available units?
12523 Chelsea St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 12523 Chelsea St have?
Some of 12523 Chelsea St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12523 Chelsea St currently offering any rent specials?
12523 Chelsea St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12523 Chelsea St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12523 Chelsea St is pet friendly.
Does 12523 Chelsea St offer parking?
Yes, 12523 Chelsea St offers parking.
Does 12523 Chelsea St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12523 Chelsea St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12523 Chelsea St have a pool?
Yes, 12523 Chelsea St has a pool.
Does 12523 Chelsea St have accessible units?
No, 12523 Chelsea St does not have accessible units.
Does 12523 Chelsea St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12523 Chelsea St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Somerset Oaks
813 N Mur Len Rd
Olathe, KS 66062
Fieldstone Apartments
15528 W 133rd St
Olathe, KS 66062
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr
Olathe, KS 66062
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St
Olathe, KS 66062
Stonepost Lakeside
13810 Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Wingfield Club
15901 W 127th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd
Olathe, KS 66215
Rolling Ridge
1000 West Elm Street
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City