12416 S Mullen Cir
12416 S Mullen Cir

12416 South Mullen Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12416 South Mullen Circle, Olathe, KS 66062
Woodbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
12416 S Mullen Cir Available 05/08/20 Beautiful Olathe Home-AVAILABLE EARLY MAY!! - Get on the waiting list here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1561919?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

This home is beautiful. Located high on a hill, lots of new updates and very well taken care of! Large open living room with tall ceilings and lots of natural light. Back patio, 2 car garage, fenced in yard, basement and 2.5 bathrooms... this one has it all.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5699143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12416 S Mullen Cir have any available units?
12416 S Mullen Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 12416 S Mullen Cir currently offering any rent specials?
12416 S Mullen Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12416 S Mullen Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 12416 S Mullen Cir is pet friendly.
Does 12416 S Mullen Cir offer parking?
Yes, 12416 S Mullen Cir offers parking.
Does 12416 S Mullen Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12416 S Mullen Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12416 S Mullen Cir have a pool?
No, 12416 S Mullen Cir does not have a pool.
Does 12416 S Mullen Cir have accessible units?
No, 12416 S Mullen Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 12416 S Mullen Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 12416 S Mullen Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12416 S Mullen Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 12416 S Mullen Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

