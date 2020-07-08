All apartments in Olathe
Last updated April 30 2020 at 11:06 PM

1230 East Sheridan Bridge Lane

1230 East Sheridan Bridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1230 East Sheridan Bridge Lane, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Extremely cozy Olathe home ready for you to call home! Open concept family, dining, and kitchen. Family room features lovely built-ins on both sides. The spacious back deck and backyard are perfect for entertaining! Master suite has vaulted ceilings and updated en-suite. Bedroom level laundry! Finished lower level adds tons of additional living space and spacious fifth bedroom!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 East Sheridan Bridge Lane have any available units?
1230 East Sheridan Bridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 East Sheridan Bridge Lane have?
Some of 1230 East Sheridan Bridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 East Sheridan Bridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1230 East Sheridan Bridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 East Sheridan Bridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1230 East Sheridan Bridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1230 East Sheridan Bridge Lane offer parking?
No, 1230 East Sheridan Bridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1230 East Sheridan Bridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 East Sheridan Bridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 East Sheridan Bridge Lane have a pool?
No, 1230 East Sheridan Bridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1230 East Sheridan Bridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1230 East Sheridan Bridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 East Sheridan Bridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1230 East Sheridan Bridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

