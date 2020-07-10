1100 W Virginia Lane Apt-02

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5f3fb6d04f ---- Experience Olathe living at Governors Court. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing team will assist you in finding your perfect new place. This community has a variety of amenities and features including: convenient on-site parking options, fireplaces, and balconies. It\'s time to love where you live. Stop by for a visit today. Each apartment has a spacious patio or a deck. They have lots of great storage and closet space in each unit. Please call or e-mail today to set up a showing. Amenities/Features -Spacious patio -Great closet space -Extra Storage Space -Garbage disposal -Dishwasher -Pet Friendly ($250 nonrefundable pet fee and $25 a month pet rent (per pet) Call Us Today! (913) 764-1802. Meet us at the Leasing Office.