1023 West Elm Terrace, Olathe, KS 66061 Rolling Ridge
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Large 1 bedroom unit in a great building. Huge walk-in closet. Fridge, stove, dishwasher, on site parking and laundry. Well maintained quiet building in the heart of Olathe. On site parking and laundry.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1023 W Elm Terr - 2 have any available units?
1023 W Elm Terr - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 W Elm Terr - 2 have?
Some of 1023 W Elm Terr - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 W Elm Terr - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1023 W Elm Terr - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.