Last updated August 15 2019 at 5:01 PM

1023 W Elm Terr - 2

1023 West Elm Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1023 West Elm Terrace, Olathe, KS 66061
Rolling Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Large 1 bedroom unit in a great building. Huge walk-in closet. Fridge, stove, dishwasher, on site parking and laundry.
Well maintained quiet building in the heart of Olathe. On site parking and laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 W Elm Terr - 2 have any available units?
1023 W Elm Terr - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 W Elm Terr - 2 have?
Some of 1023 W Elm Terr - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 W Elm Terr - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1023 W Elm Terr - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 W Elm Terr - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1023 W Elm Terr - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olathe.
Does 1023 W Elm Terr - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1023 W Elm Terr - 2 offers parking.
Does 1023 W Elm Terr - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 W Elm Terr - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 W Elm Terr - 2 have a pool?
No, 1023 W Elm Terr - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1023 W Elm Terr - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1023 W Elm Terr - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 W Elm Terr - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 W Elm Terr - 2 has units with dishwashers.
