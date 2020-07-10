1013 North Jan-Mar Drive

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Newly Remodeled! The living room features large windows and wood-look floors into the eat-in kitchen. Walk out to the spacious, fenced yard. Walk up a few stairs to 2 bedrooms that share the hallway bath. From the kitchen level, down a few stairs to the 3rd bedroom. Just down another ½ flight of stairs to unfinished basement for laundry/storage room. 1 Car garage too!



County: Johnson

Subdivision:

Style: Duplex, split level

Year built: 1971

Sq feet per owner: 1050

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Garage: 1

Laundry location: Basement

Fireplace: N/A

Basement Finished: NO

Fenced: Yes

Heating: Gas

Cooling: Central

Community Pool: No

Lawn Mowing Incl: No

Pet deposit: Required

School District: Olathe

Elem School: Washington

Middle School: Santa Fe

High School: Olathe North

Appliances: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal

Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Directions: From Ridgeview, East on 123rd/Harold, South on JanMar, East on Elizabeth



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.