Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

1013 North Jan-Mar Drive

1013 N Jan Mar St · No Longer Available
Location

1013 N Jan Mar St, Olathe, KS 66061
Westerfield

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Newly Remodeled! The living room features large windows and wood-look floors into the eat-in kitchen. Walk out to the spacious, fenced yard. Walk up a few stairs to 2 bedrooms that share the hallway bath. From the kitchen level, down a few stairs to the 3rd bedroom. Just down another ½ flight of stairs to unfinished basement for laundry/storage room. 1 Car garage too!

County: Johnson
Subdivision:
Style: Duplex, split level
Year built: 1971
Sq feet per owner: 1050
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
Garage: 1
Laundry location: Basement
Fireplace: N/A
Basement Finished: NO
Fenced: Yes
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Community Pool: No
Lawn Mowing Incl: No
Pet deposit: Required
School District: Olathe
Elem School: Washington
Middle School: Santa Fe
High School: Olathe North
Appliances: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal
Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
Directions: From Ridgeview, East on 123rd/Harold, South on JanMar, East on Elizabeth

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 North Jan-Mar Drive have any available units?
1013 North Jan-Mar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 North Jan-Mar Drive have?
Some of 1013 North Jan-Mar Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 North Jan-Mar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1013 North Jan-Mar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 North Jan-Mar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1013 North Jan-Mar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olathe.
Does 1013 North Jan-Mar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1013 North Jan-Mar Drive offers parking.
Does 1013 North Jan-Mar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 North Jan-Mar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 North Jan-Mar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1013 North Jan-Mar Drive has a pool.
Does 1013 North Jan-Mar Drive have accessible units?
No, 1013 North Jan-Mar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 North Jan-Mar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 North Jan-Mar Drive has units with dishwashers.

