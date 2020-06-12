/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 AM
122 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ogden, KS
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
421 Clydesdale
421 Clydesdale Drive, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1808 sqft
421 Clydesdale Available 07/21/20 Huge Family Room! Spacious Patio & Fenced Backyard! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home on hill in Ogden.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
322 Clydesdale Circle
322 Clydesdale Circle, Ogden, KS
322 Clydesdale Circle Available 08/03/20 Quiet Home Close to Post - 4 Bed 3 Bath, Ranch Style home with an attached garage! Central location to Fort Riley and Manhattan.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
314 Palomino
314 Palomino Lane, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1288 sqft
Stand-Alone home with Character! - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Ogden. Spacious living, dining and kitchen areas. Good sized bedrooms with spare bathroom and master suite with attached bathroom.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
428 Clydesdale Circle
428 Clydesdale Drive, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1512 sqft
428 Clydesdale Circle Available 07/01/20 FANTASTIC HOME ON THE HILL! - Single family home for rent on the hill in Ogden. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, fenced backyard. Open floor plan with large windows.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
227 Williams Dr.
227 William Drive, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1784 sqft
227 Williams Dr. Available 08/01/20 - This home offers 3 bed, 2 bath plus 2 large 2 car garage, with walk in closet in the master. A large living-room and kitchen perfect for entertainment.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
317 Palomino
317 Palomino Ln, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1216 sqft
317 Palomino Available 08/01/20 Updated Ogden Home Close to Ft.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
3713 Saddle Horn Trail
3713 Saddle Horn Trail, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,059
1700 sqft
Delivering the finest apartments in Ogden, Kansas, River Trail Apartments is a charming community that offers our residents an ideal foundation for a comfortable lifestyle near Fort Riley.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
3710 Saddle Horn Trail
3710 Saddle Horn Trail, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,059
1700 sqft
At River Trail Apartment Homes, we realize that quality amenities enhance the lives of our residents, which is why we are committed to delivering the features you desire most.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
100 Allen Hill Dr
100 Allen Hill Drive, Ogden, KS
1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT - Beautiful ranch style home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. With a privacy fenced in backyard and a 2 car garage, and centrally located between Manhattan and Fort Riley you'll have everything you need. (RLNE4274366)
1 of 11
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
403 Shetland Lane
403 Shetland Circle, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1408 sqft
NEW RENT AMOUNT! - This is a lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Ogden. It features a dining area right off the kitchen, separate laundry area, and a spacious 2 car garage. This home has a large privacy fenced back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Ogden
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stone Pointe
1 Unit Available
5532 Stone Crest Ct.
5532 Stone Crest Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1775 sqft
5532 Stone Crest Ct. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful West-Side Town-Home! Luxury, Location, and Convenience! Available July! - This town home features maintenance free living, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stone Pointe
1 Unit Available
5544 Stone Crest Ct.
5544 Stone Crest Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1775 sqft
5544 Stone Crest Ct. Available 08/01/20 Washer/Dryer In Property + West Side of Manhattan + Lawn care & Trash Provided! - This townhome features maintenance-free living, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath.
1 of 27
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4557 S. 33rd St.
4557 South 33rd Street, Riley County, KS
3 Bedrooms
$995
2056 sqft
4557 S. 33rd St. Available 07/01/20 Live in the country! 3 bed 2 bath farm house.
Results within 10 miles of Ogden
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Meadows
1 Unit Available
512 Harland Drive
512 Harland Drive, Manhattan, KS
512 Harland Drive Available 07/15/20 FENCED BACKYARD! CLOSE TO FORT RILEY! LARGE BASEMENT! - Beautifully maintained spacious home just off Scenic Drive. 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms with full, fully finished walk-out basement and large fenced yard.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grand Mere
1 Unit Available
2120 Little Kitten Ave
2120 Little Kitten Avenue, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1550 sqft
2120 Little Kitten Ave Available 07/01/20 Lovely Home Located in Beautiful Neighborhood! - Beautiful split-level home located in newer Manhattan neighborhood.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Manhattan
1 Unit Available
1331 Pierre St
1331 Pierre Street, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
1331 Pierre St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Mid Century Home Available in the Heart of MHK! - Lovely bungalow style home located in quaint Manhattan neighborhood, close to downtown and shopping district.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stone Pointe
1 Unit Available
5316 Stonecrest Dr.
5316 Stone Crest Dr, Manhattan, KS
5316 Stonecrest Dr. Available 07/20/20 Beautifully Built 4 Bedroom Home in Great Neighborhood - Beautiful ranch style home with walk-out basement, large safe room, screened in deck, large fenced back yard.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Manhattan
1 Unit Available
919 Colorado St.
919 Colorado Street, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
999 sqft
3D Tour Available - Large Back Yard + Washer & Dryer Included + Off-Street Parking.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Hill Park
1 Unit Available
2420 Vaughn Drive
2420 Vaughn Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1385 sqft
Close to west side of KSU Campus near sports fields - Rent: $1,300 Bedrooms: 3 Baths: 2 Garage: Attached 2 car garage Sqft: 1,200 Washer/Dryer Hookups Pet Friendly Interior Amenities: Single family home for rent located on west side of Manhattan
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Meadows
1 Unit Available
205 Highland Grove Drive
205 Highland Grove Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1850 sqft
205 Highland Grove Drive Available 07/15/20 FENCED BACKYARD! BONUS ROOM/OFFICE! SAFE ROOM! THREE CAR GARAGE - Fantastic spacious open plan with 1850 sq ft and triple garage! This home features open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
815 W 11th St
815 West 11th Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1104 sqft
Updated Home for Rent! - This newly updated home is almost ready for rent! New Paint, New flooring, New Windows and new Ac/Furnace unit! There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1817 Hunting Ave.
1817 Hunting Avenue, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1672 sqft
1817 Hunting Ave.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
1421 Sunnyslope Lane
1421 Sunny Slope Lane, Manhattan, KS
Hidden Gem in Central Manhattan.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
609 Timberwick
609 Timberwick Place, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1520 sqft
609 Timberwick Available 07/16/20 Westside Townhouse - What a Cute Move-In Ready Rental! This 3 bedroom (1 bedroom is nonconforming), 1.5 bathroom town-house has a basement and a garage with a automatic garage door opener for covered parking.