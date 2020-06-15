All apartments in Ogden
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

421 Clydesdale

421 Clydesdale Drive · (785) 539-2300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

421 Clydesdale Drive, Ogden, KS 66517
Stills Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 421 Clydesdale · Avail. Jul 21

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1808 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
421 Clydesdale Available 07/21/20 Huge Family Room! Spacious Patio & Fenced Backyard! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home on hill in Ogden. HUGE open family room, dining room and kitchen! Great sized bedrooms, master bedroom has HUGE walk-in closet and bath. Spacious patio opened to fenced backyard with large shade trees.

Available: July 21st
Rent: $1,250/month
Pets: Upon Approval

Year Built: 2000

Dwelling Type: House
Stories: 1
Basement: No
Parking: Double Car Garage

(RLNE5536146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Clydesdale have any available units?
421 Clydesdale has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 421 Clydesdale have?
Some of 421 Clydesdale's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Clydesdale currently offering any rent specials?
421 Clydesdale isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Clydesdale pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 Clydesdale is pet friendly.
Does 421 Clydesdale offer parking?
Yes, 421 Clydesdale does offer parking.
Does 421 Clydesdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Clydesdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Clydesdale have a pool?
No, 421 Clydesdale does not have a pool.
Does 421 Clydesdale have accessible units?
No, 421 Clydesdale does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Clydesdale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Clydesdale has units with dishwashers.
Does 421 Clydesdale have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 421 Clydesdale has units with air conditioning.
