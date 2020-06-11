All apartments in Ogden
Find more places like 3638 Saddle Horn Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ogden, KS
/
3638 Saddle Horn Trail
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

3638 Saddle Horn Trail

3638 Saddle Horn Trail · (785) 320-7485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ogden
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3638 Saddle Horn Trail, Ogden, KS 66517

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$889

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Delivering the finest apartments in Ogden, Kansas, River Trail Apartments is a charming community that offers our residents an ideal foundation for a comfortable lifestyle near Fort Riley. Proudly providing housing to the men and women of our military, located on Saddle Horn Trail, River Trail Apartments provides you with everything you could possibly want from an apartment community. Our close proximity to Fort Riley makes our apartment homes the perfect place for military families looking for off-post housing. Life is simple for those who commute to Fort Riley and beyond with nearby Interstate 70. Those seeking apartment homes in the quaint city of Ogden, River Trail Apartments boasts spacious two and three bedroom floor plans complete with all of the modern amenities you would expect from a maintenance-free lifestyle. Best of all, our unique location on the banks of the Kansas River grants residents a rare opportunities to participate in a wide variety of outdoor recreation. Convenient shopping and great restaurants in Manhattan just a quick 10 minutes drive. Call and schedule your personalized tour with one of our leasing agents today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3638 Saddle Horn Trail have any available units?
3638 Saddle Horn Trail has a unit available for $889 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3638 Saddle Horn Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3638 Saddle Horn Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3638 Saddle Horn Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3638 Saddle Horn Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ogden.
Does 3638 Saddle Horn Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3638 Saddle Horn Trail does offer parking.
Does 3638 Saddle Horn Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3638 Saddle Horn Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3638 Saddle Horn Trail have a pool?
No, 3638 Saddle Horn Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3638 Saddle Horn Trail have accessible units?
No, 3638 Saddle Horn Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3638 Saddle Horn Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3638 Saddle Horn Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3638 Saddle Horn Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3638 Saddle Horn Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3638 Saddle Horn Trail?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ogden 2 BedroomsOgden Apartments with Garage
Ogden Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOgden Apartments with Parking
Ogden Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Manhattan, KS
Junction City, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity