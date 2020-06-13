Apartment List
9 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Newton, KS

Finding an apartment in Newton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
327 1/2 E 5th St
327 1/2 E 5th St, Newton, KS
3 Bedrooms
$600
1131 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Lower Level Duplex For Rent in Newton! - Blocks away from Newton's historical district, lies a very well maintained lower level duplex.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
705 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 16
705 Cottonwood Crossing Dr, Newton, KS
1 Bedroom
$775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful New Apartments Conveniently located near Dining, Retail, and Fitness! - 1BR, 1BA - Central Heat and Air - Ceiling Fans - Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal - Washer & Dryer Hookups - Large Walk-In Closet - Shades Throughout -

1 of 9

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
505 W 5th St
505 West 5th Street, Newton, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1542 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled- 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Home Located in Newton! - This home has a rustic feel but an updated look! Come check out this beautifully remodeled home located on 5th St. in Newton.

1 of 13

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
610 SE 3rd St
610 Southeast 3rd Street, Newton, KS
2 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 bedroom house located in Newton Ks. - Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath house located in Newton Kansas. Detached garage and big fenced in back yard. (RLNE5671760)

1 of 19

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
1020 E 8th
1020 East 8th Street, Newton, KS
3 Bedrooms
$850
1700 sqft
- (RLNE4217341)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
704 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 5
704 Cottonwood Crossing Dr, Newton, KS
1 Bedroom
$995
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
South Facing, Upstairs Beautiful New Furnished Apartment Conveniently located near Dining, Retail, and Fitness! - FURNISHED 1BR, 1BA - Central Heat and Air - Ceiling Fans - Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal - Washer & Dryer Hookups - Large
Results within 5 miles of Newton

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
205 College
205 College Street, Halstead, KS
4 Bedrooms
$995
1984 sqft
- (RLNE5849001)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1008 Kim St A
1008 Kim St, Halstead, KS
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
TriPlex 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 81195 3 Bedroom Has washer and dryer hookups. This unit is on the second floor. Pets are welcome. The property owner has final approval of all pets.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
329 Santa Fe
329 Santa Fe Street, Halstead, KS
3 Bedrooms
$650
- (RLNE5662881)
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Newton, KS

Finding an apartment in Newton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

