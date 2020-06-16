All apartments in Newton
Find more places like 705 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 16.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newton, KS
/
705 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 16
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

705 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 16

705 Cottonwood Crossing Dr · (316) 669-4903
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

705 Cottonwood Crossing Dr, Newton, KS 67114

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Beautiful New Apartments Conveniently located near Dining, Retail, and Fitness!
- 1BR, 1BA
- Central Heat and Air
- Ceiling Fans
- Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal
- Washer & Dryer Hookups
- Large Walk-In Closet
- Shades Throughout
- Ceiling Fans
- Balcony/Patio
- Pets Okay with Approval! $250 One-time Pet Fee
- Tenant Pays Only Electric and a $25/mo water & trash fee!
- $385 Move-In Fee
*Rent Amount Shown is for Monthly Auto-Pay Schedule
Schedule a tour online at wichitaleasing.com or give us a call at 316-669-4903!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 16 have any available units?
705 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 16 has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 705 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 16 have?
Some of 705 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 16's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 16 currently offering any rent specials?
705 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 16 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 16 pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 16 is pet friendly.
Does 705 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 16 offer parking?
No, 705 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 16 does not offer parking.
Does 705 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 16 have a pool?
No, 705 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 16 does not have a pool.
Does 705 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 16 have accessible units?
No, 705 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 16 does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 16 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 16 has units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 16 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 705 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 16 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 705 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 16?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newton Dog Friendly Apartments
Newton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wichita, KSHaysville, KSValley Center, KSMaize, KS
Salina, KSHalstead, KSDerby, KS
El Dorado, KSAndover, KSHutchinson, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Wichita State University
Friends University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity