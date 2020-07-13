All apartments in Newton
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:40 PM

704 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 12

704 Cottonwood Crossing Dr · No Longer Available
Location

704 Cottonwood Crossing Dr, Newton, KS 67114

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Beautiful New Apartments Conveniently located near Dining, Retail, and Fitness!
- 1BR, 1BA
- Central Heat and Air
- Ceiling Fans
- Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal
- Washer & Dryer Hookups
- Large Walk-In Closet
- Shades Throughout
- Ceiling Fans
- Balcony/Patio
- Pets Okay with Approval! $250 One-time Pet Fee
- Tenant Pays Only Electric and a $25/mo water & trash fee!
- $385 Move-In Fee
*Rent Amount Shown is for Monthly Auto-Pay Schedule
Schedule a tour online at wichitaleasing.com or give us a call at 316-669-4903!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 12 have any available units?
704 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, KS.
What amenities does 704 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 12 have?
Some of 704 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 12's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 12 currently offering any rent specials?
704 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 704 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 12 is pet friendly.
Does 704 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 12 offer parking?
No, 704 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 12 does not offer parking.
Does 704 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 12 have a pool?
No, 704 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 12 does not have a pool.
Does 704 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 12 have accessible units?
No, 704 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 12 has units with dishwashers.
Does 704 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 12 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 704 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 12 has units with air conditioning.
