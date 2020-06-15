327 1/2 E 5th St

Amenities

pet friendly parking

3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Lower Level Duplex For Rent in Newton! - Blocks away from Newton's historical district, lies a very well maintained lower level duplex. Duplex has a front and back entrance and comes with it's own covered parking and storage out back. All utilities are tenants responsibility. Gas, water, and trash flat rate of $170 charged to tenant monthly. Tenant puts electricity in their name and maintains lawn.



Pet fees: $50 first pet, $25 each additional (this is for a deposit and is added towards monthly rent). Smalls dogs only!



$750 Deposit

$25 Application fee per adult

No section 8



