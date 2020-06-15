All apartments in Newton
Find more places like 327 1/2 E 5th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newton, KS
/
327 1/2 E 5th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

327 1/2 E 5th St

327 1/2 E 5th St · (316) 243-9929
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

327 1/2 E 5th St, Newton, KS 67114

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 327 1/2 E 5th St · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1131 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Lower Level Duplex For Rent in Newton! - Blocks away from Newton's historical district, lies a very well maintained lower level duplex. Duplex has a front and back entrance and comes with it's own covered parking and storage out back. All utilities are tenants responsibility. Gas, water, and trash flat rate of $170 charged to tenant monthly. Tenant puts electricity in their name and maintains lawn.

You don't want to miss out on this opportunity. Call us today!

Pet fees: $50 first pet, $25 each additional (this is for a deposit and is added towards monthly rent). Smalls dogs only!

$750 Deposit
$25 Application fee per adult
No section 8

If this home doesn't meet your needs, please visit our website at pmpwichita.com for more properties. For more information, please call 316-243-9929 or to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5771936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 1/2 E 5th St have any available units?
327 1/2 E 5th St has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 327 1/2 E 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
327 1/2 E 5th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 1/2 E 5th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 327 1/2 E 5th St is pet friendly.
Does 327 1/2 E 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 327 1/2 E 5th St does offer parking.
Does 327 1/2 E 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 1/2 E 5th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 1/2 E 5th St have a pool?
No, 327 1/2 E 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 327 1/2 E 5th St have accessible units?
No, 327 1/2 E 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 327 1/2 E 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 327 1/2 E 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 327 1/2 E 5th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 1/2 E 5th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 327 1/2 E 5th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newton Dog Friendly Apartments
Newton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wichita, KSHaysville, KSValley Center, KSMaize, KS
Salina, KSHalstead, KSDerby, KS
El Dorado, KSAndover, KSHutchinson, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Wichita State University
Friends University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity