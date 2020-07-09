6310 West 57th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Follow the link to schedule:

https://renter.rently.com/properties/868105?source=marketing

Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment.



This beautiful Mission, KS home has stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors throughout. SO much character in this beautiful house! The kitchen has a wonderful pantry by the fridge with pull out shelves! One car garage with room for storage and shelves included. Garage has a dog door to the back yard. Huge fenced in back yard!! Also there is extra storage in attic. Laundry room is in a room in the garage, washer dryer not included. The City of Mission provides trash pick up. Tenant pays all other utilities.



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available 6/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.