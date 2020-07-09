All apartments in Mission
Last updated May 7 2019 at 11:17 PM

6310 West 57th Terrace

6310 West 57th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6310 West 57th Terrace, Mission, KS 66202
Mission

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Follow the link to schedule:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/868105?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment.

This beautiful Mission, KS home has stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors throughout. SO much character in this beautiful house! The kitchen has a wonderful pantry by the fridge with pull out shelves! One car garage with room for storage and shelves included. Garage has a dog door to the back yard. Huge fenced in back yard!! Also there is extra storage in attic. Laundry room is in a room in the garage, washer dryer not included. The City of Mission provides trash pick up. Tenant pays all other utilities.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available 6/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6310 West 57th Terrace have any available units?
6310 West 57th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission, KS.
What amenities does 6310 West 57th Terrace have?
Some of 6310 West 57th Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6310 West 57th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6310 West 57th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6310 West 57th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 6310 West 57th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 6310 West 57th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 6310 West 57th Terrace offers parking.
Does 6310 West 57th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6310 West 57th Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6310 West 57th Terrace have a pool?
No, 6310 West 57th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 6310 West 57th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6310 West 57th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6310 West 57th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 6310 West 57th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6310 West 57th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 6310 West 57th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
