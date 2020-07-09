6211 West 56th Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com

Amenities

on-site laundry parking internet access furnished

**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom**



We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.



All our homes include:

*Awesome vetted roommates

*Month to month lease terms (with 6-month minimum stay)

*Furnished common areas and kitchen essentials

*1GB internet

*Maid service

*Access to exclusive sponsored social events



Quick FAQ:

*We are a pet hair free community

*Members are required to be 21 years and over

*We look for strong income, 600+ credit score with no eviction or criminal history