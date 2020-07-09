We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
All our homes include: *Awesome vetted roommates *Month to month lease terms (with 6-month minimum stay) *Furnished common areas and kitchen essentials *1GB internet *Maid service *Access to exclusive sponsored social events
Quick FAQ: *We are a pet hair free community *Members are required to be 21 years and over *We look for strong income, 600+ credit score with no eviction or criminal history
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6211 West 56th Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com have any available units?
6211 West 56th Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission, KS.
What amenities does 6211 West 56th Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com have?
Some of 6211 West 56th Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6211 West 56th Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com currently offering any rent specials?
6211 West 56th Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6211 West 56th Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com pet-friendly?
No, 6211 West 56th Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission.
Does 6211 West 56th Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com offer parking?
Yes, 6211 West 56th Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com offers parking.
Does 6211 West 56th Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6211 West 56th Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6211 West 56th Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com have a pool?
No, 6211 West 56th Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com does not have a pool.
Does 6211 West 56th Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com have accessible units?
No, 6211 West 56th Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com does not have accessible units.
Does 6211 West 56th Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com have units with dishwashers?
No, 6211 West 56th Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6211 West 56th Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com have units with air conditioning?
No, 6211 West 56th Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com does not have units with air conditioning.