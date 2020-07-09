**this is a BEDROOM for rent by www.livehomeroom.com**
We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
Quick
FAQ: *We are a pet hair free community *Members are required to be 21 years and over *We look for strong income, 600+ credit score with no eviction or criminal history
Master with small private half bath with shower and built-in shelves (14x11)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com have any available units?
6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission, KS.
What amenities does 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com have?
Some of 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com currently offering any rent specials?
6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com pet-friendly?
No, 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission.
Does 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com offer parking?
Yes, 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com offers parking.
Does 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com have a pool?
Yes, 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com has a pool.
Does 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com have accessible units?
Yes, 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com has accessible units.
Does 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com has units with dishwashers.
Does 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com has units with air conditioning.
