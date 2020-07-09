6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

**this is a BEDROOM for rent by www.livehomeroom.com**



We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.



All our homes include:

*Vetted roommates

*Month to month lease terms (after 6-month minimum stay)

*Furnished common areas and kitchen essentials

*1GB internet

*Maid service

*Access to exclusive sponsored social events

FAQ:

*We are a pet hair free community

*Members are required to be 21 years and over

*We look for strong income, 600+ credit score with no eviction or criminal history



Master with small private half bath with shower and built-in shelves (14x11)