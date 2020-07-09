All apartments in Mission
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com

6125 West 54th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6125 West 54th Street, Mission, KS 66202
Mission

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by www.livehomeroom.com**

We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.

All our homes include:
*Vetted roommates
*Month to month lease terms (after 6-month minimum stay)
*Furnished common areas and kitchen essentials
*1GB internet
*Maid service
*Access to exclusive sponsored social events
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals. All our homes include: *Awesome vetted roommates *Month to month lease terms (with 6-month minimum stay) *Furnished common areas and kitchen essentials *1GB internet *Maid service *Access to exclusive sponsored social events Quick

FAQ:
*We are a pet hair free community
*Members are required to be 21 years and over
*We look for strong income, 600+ credit score with no eviction or criminal history

Master with small private half bath with shower and built-in shelves (14x11)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com have any available units?
6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission, KS.
What amenities does 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com have?
Some of 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com currently offering any rent specials?
6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com pet-friendly?
No, 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission.
Does 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com offer parking?
Yes, 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com offers parking.
Does 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com have a pool?
Yes, 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com has a pool.
Does 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com have accessible units?
Yes, 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com has accessible units.
Does 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com has units with dishwashers.
Does 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6125 West 54th Street, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com has units with air conditioning.

