6116 W 54TH TERR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 1 Bath House In Mission Kansas - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is located in Mission Kansas.

This home offers a refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, hardwood floors, an unfinished basement, washer & dryer connections, a fenced in back yard, central air, and gas heat.

Tenant's would be responsible for all utilities.



Pet Policy: This home will allow up to 2 pets under 60lbs. There will be a required $100 refundable deposit per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet. *Breed restrictions apply*



