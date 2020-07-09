All apartments in Mission
Last updated June 23 2020 at 7:20 PM

6116 W 54TH TERR

6116 West 54th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6116 West 54th Terrace, Mission, KS 66202
Mission

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1 Bath House In Mission Kansas - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is located in Mission Kansas.
This home offers a refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, hardwood floors, an unfinished basement, washer & dryer connections, a fenced in back yard, central air, and gas heat.
Tenant's would be responsible for all utilities.

Pet Policy: This home will allow up to 2 pets under 60lbs. There will be a required $100 refundable deposit per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet. *Breed restrictions apply*

For a full listing of all of our available homes please visit our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE4892729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6116 W 54TH TERR have any available units?
6116 W 54TH TERR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission, KS.
What amenities does 6116 W 54TH TERR have?
Some of 6116 W 54TH TERR's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6116 W 54TH TERR currently offering any rent specials?
6116 W 54TH TERR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6116 W 54TH TERR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6116 W 54TH TERR is pet friendly.
Does 6116 W 54TH TERR offer parking?
No, 6116 W 54TH TERR does not offer parking.
Does 6116 W 54TH TERR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6116 W 54TH TERR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6116 W 54TH TERR have a pool?
No, 6116 W 54TH TERR does not have a pool.
Does 6116 W 54TH TERR have accessible units?
No, 6116 W 54TH TERR does not have accessible units.
Does 6116 W 54TH TERR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6116 W 54TH TERR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6116 W 54TH TERR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6116 W 54TH TERR has units with air conditioning.
