6038 Juniper Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

You won't want to miss out on this complete remodel in popular Mission!! Blocks from downtown Mission, close to Prairie Village, easy access to I-35 and 10 minute drive to Country Club Plaza! Enjoy all of the small shops along Johnson Drive and the many activities Mission has to offer! This 3 bedroom 2 bath house sits on a quiet street with an enormous fenced in yard with sprinkler system! New appliances, water heater and furnace!

Concrete grilling patio off of the covered screened in deck to enjoy morning coffee or evening get togethers. 1 car attached garage. Front loading stackable washer and dryer provided! This home has newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. Step in to an open living area with lots of natural light. Dining area off of kitchen which has all new shaker cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances are a double door large refrigerator, 5 burner gas stove, dishwasher, built in microwave, and amazing cabinet space! Sliding glass door is off of the eating area that leads to the covered back deck that has a ceiling fan for those warm days. The bedrooms have wonderful closets and 2 of them offer ceiling fans. Bathrooms are decked out with a modern gray subway tile in the tub/shower. Upgraded vanities with beautiful lighting. Throughout the house is a modern soft gray paint and easy to use cordless taupe shades. Dark brown stained shutters accent the house with light gray modern rustic look! Hurry, this one won't last! 1 year lease.

Tenant pays electric, gas, water/sewer and trash. Tenant also responsible for snow removal. Owner covers lawn care. No cats please. Dogs ok after review with landlord. Pet deposit $997.50.

Limit of 2 adults on lease.