Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:18 PM

6038 Juniper Drive

6038 Juniper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6038 Juniper Drive, Mission, KS 66205
Mission

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
You won't want to miss out on this complete remodel in popular Mission!! Blocks from downtown Mission, close to Prairie Village, easy access to I-35 and 10 minute drive to Country Club Plaza! Enjoy all of the small shops along Johnson Drive and the many activities Mission has to offer! This 3 bedroom 2 bath house sits on a quiet street with an enormous fenced in yard with sprinkler system! New appliances, water heater and furnace!
Concrete grilling patio off of the covered screened in deck to enjoy morning coffee or evening get togethers. 1 car attached garage. Front loading stackable washer and dryer provided! This home has newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. Step in to an open living area with lots of natural light. Dining area off of kitchen which has all new shaker cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances are a double door large refrigerator, 5 burner gas stove, dishwasher, built in microwave, and amazing cabinet space! Sliding glass door is off of the eating area that leads to the covered back deck that has a ceiling fan for those warm days. The bedrooms have wonderful closets and 2 of them offer ceiling fans. Bathrooms are decked out with a modern gray subway tile in the tub/shower. Upgraded vanities with beautiful lighting. Throughout the house is a modern soft gray paint and easy to use cordless taupe shades. Dark brown stained shutters accent the house with light gray modern rustic look! Hurry, this one won't last! 1 year lease.
Tenant pays electric, gas, water/sewer and trash. Tenant also responsible for snow removal. Owner covers lawn care. No cats please. Dogs ok after review with landlord. Pet deposit $997.50.
Limit of 2 adults on lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6038 Juniper Drive have any available units?
6038 Juniper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission, KS.
What amenities does 6038 Juniper Drive have?
Some of 6038 Juniper Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6038 Juniper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6038 Juniper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6038 Juniper Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6038 Juniper Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6038 Juniper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6038 Juniper Drive offers parking.
Does 6038 Juniper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6038 Juniper Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6038 Juniper Drive have a pool?
No, 6038 Juniper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6038 Juniper Drive have accessible units?
No, 6038 Juniper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6038 Juniper Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6038 Juniper Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6038 Juniper Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6038 Juniper Drive has units with air conditioning.
