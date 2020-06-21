All apartments in Mission
6019 W 54TH
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

6019 W 54TH

6019 West 54th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6019 West 54th Terrace, Mission, KS 66202
Mission

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Mission Kansas - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is located in Mission Kansas.
The home offers an eat in kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. It has washer & dryer connections, an unfinished basement, a fenced in back yard, central air, gas heat, off street parking, and a 1 car attached garage.
Tenant's would be responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance.

Pet Policy: This home will allow up to 2 pets under 50lbs. There will be a required $100 refundable deposit per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet. *Breed Restrictions Apply*

For a full listing of all of our available homes please visit our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE4825306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6019 W 54TH have any available units?
6019 W 54TH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission, KS.
What amenities does 6019 W 54TH have?
Some of 6019 W 54TH's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6019 W 54TH currently offering any rent specials?
6019 W 54TH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6019 W 54TH pet-friendly?
Yes, 6019 W 54TH is pet friendly.
Does 6019 W 54TH offer parking?
Yes, 6019 W 54TH does offer parking.
Does 6019 W 54TH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6019 W 54TH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6019 W 54TH have a pool?
No, 6019 W 54TH does not have a pool.
Does 6019 W 54TH have accessible units?
No, 6019 W 54TH does not have accessible units.
Does 6019 W 54TH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6019 W 54TH has units with dishwashers.
Does 6019 W 54TH have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6019 W 54TH has units with air conditioning.
