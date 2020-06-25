6019 W 54TH

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Mission Kansas - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is located in Mission Kansas.

The home offers an eat in kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. It has washer & dryer connections, an unfinished basement, a fenced in back yard, central air, gas heat, off street parking, and a 1 car attached garage.

Tenant's would be responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance.



Pet Policy: This home will allow up to 2 pets under 50lbs. There will be a required $100 refundable deposit per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet. *Breed Restrictions Apply*



For a full listing of all of our available homes please visit our website at www.sederson.com.



(RLNE4825306)