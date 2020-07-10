5211 Knox Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4cec2c7096 ---- *CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL OCTOBER 30th! Our Merriam duplexes are located off W 53rd St & Knox St. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths with a Single Car Garage Nice Split level floor-plan. Upper level includes Living Room w/fireplace, Kitchen and 2 good size secondary bedrooms with full bathroom. Lower level includes Master Bedroom with Master Bath and entry to the garage and utility room with w/d hook-ups. Also includes large back yard. Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit per unit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150.00 per pet for ALL pets. Monthly pet rent is based upon the full grown weight of each animal: https://priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy For more information or to fill out an application, please visit our website: https://priebpropertymanagement.com/merriam%2C-ks