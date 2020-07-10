All apartments in Merriam
Find more places like 5211 Knox Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merriam, KS
/
5211 Knox Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

5211 Knox Ave

5211 Knox Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Merriam
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5211 Knox Street, Merriam, KS 66203
Merriam

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4cec2c7096 ---- *CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL OCTOBER 30th! Our Merriam duplexes are located off W 53rd St & Knox St. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths with a Single Car Garage Nice Split level floor-plan. Upper level includes Living Room w/fireplace, Kitchen and 2 good size secondary bedrooms with full bathroom. Lower level includes Master Bedroom with Master Bath and entry to the garage and utility room with w/d hook-ups. Also includes large back yard. Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit per unit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150.00 per pet for ALL pets. Monthly pet rent is based upon the full grown weight of each animal: https://priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy For more information or to fill out an application, please visit our website: https://priebpropertymanagement.com/merriam%2C-ks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5211 Knox Ave have any available units?
5211 Knox Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merriam, KS.
What amenities does 5211 Knox Ave have?
Some of 5211 Knox Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5211 Knox Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5211 Knox Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5211 Knox Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5211 Knox Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5211 Knox Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5211 Knox Ave offers parking.
Does 5211 Knox Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5211 Knox Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5211 Knox Ave have a pool?
No, 5211 Knox Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5211 Knox Ave have accessible units?
No, 5211 Knox Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5211 Knox Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5211 Knox Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5211 Knox Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5211 Knox Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinegate Apartments
9002 West 64th Terrace
Merriam, KS 66202

Similar Pages

Merriam 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMerriam Apartments with Balcony
Merriam Apartments with GarageMerriam Apartments with Parking
Merriam Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MOMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City