Merriam, KS
5208 Farley Ct
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

5208 Farley Ct

5208 Farley Court · No Longer Available
Merriam
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

5208 Farley Court, Merriam, KS 66203
Merriam

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LEASE PENDING - LEASE PENDING
https://renter.rently.com/properties/947742?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Unique 2 bedrooms in this cute duplex home, located in Shawnee, KS! Unit has been newly painted, a light taupe color, for easy matching! Walk into your new home on vinyl dark-wood flooring, and check out the view from your living room window! The kitchen has ample storage space designed by white cabinets and appliances, with black-marbled countertops. Not to mention, a gas stove! Bathroom comes equipped with medicine cabinet mirror and a sliding-door shower. Large backyard for you to enjoy and an attached garage, for more storage!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5012125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5208 Farley Ct have any available units?
5208 Farley Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merriam, KS.
What amenities does 5208 Farley Ct have?
Some of 5208 Farley Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5208 Farley Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5208 Farley Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5208 Farley Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5208 Farley Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5208 Farley Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5208 Farley Ct offers parking.
Does 5208 Farley Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5208 Farley Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5208 Farley Ct have a pool?
No, 5208 Farley Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5208 Farley Ct have accessible units?
No, 5208 Farley Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5208 Farley Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5208 Farley Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5208 Farley Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5208 Farley Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
