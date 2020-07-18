5208 Farley Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LEASE PENDING - LEASE PENDING

Unique 2 bedrooms in this cute duplex home, located in Shawnee, KS! Unit has been newly painted, a light taupe color, for easy matching! Walk into your new home on vinyl dark-wood flooring, and check out the view from your living room window! The kitchen has ample storage space designed by white cabinets and appliances, with black-marbled countertops. Not to mention, a gas stove! Bathroom comes equipped with medicine cabinet mirror and a sliding-door shower. Large backyard for you to enjoy and an attached garage, for more storage!



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



