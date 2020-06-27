Rent Calculator
10006 West 52nd Terrace
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:24 PM
10006 West 52nd Terrace
10006 West 52nd Terrace
No Longer Available
Location
10006 West 52nd Terrace, Merriam, KS 66203
Merriam
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled throughout. New kitchen and bath and new hardwood floors. Big deck outside
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10006 West 52nd Terrace have any available units?
10006 West 52nd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time.
Merriam, KS
.
Is 10006 West 52nd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10006 West 52nd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10006 West 52nd Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 10006 West 52nd Terrace is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Merriam
.
Does 10006 West 52nd Terrace offer parking?
No, 10006 West 52nd Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 10006 West 52nd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10006 West 52nd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10006 West 52nd Terrace have a pool?
No, 10006 West 52nd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 10006 West 52nd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 10006 West 52nd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10006 West 52nd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 10006 West 52nd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10006 West 52nd Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 10006 West 52nd Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
