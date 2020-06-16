Rent Calculator
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
403 E. Hulse
403 E Hulse St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
403 E Hulse St, McPherson, KS 67460
Amenities
w/d hookup
carport
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex. Laundry hook ups, kitchen appliances included. and carport! Lawncare and snow removal provided!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 403 E. Hulse have any available units?
403 E. Hulse doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McPherson, KS.
McPherson, KS
.
What amenities does 403 E. Hulse have?
Some of 403 E. Hulse's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and air conditioning.
Amenities section
.
Is 403 E. Hulse currently offering any rent specials?
403 E. Hulse isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 E. Hulse pet-friendly?
No, 403 E. Hulse is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in McPherson
.
Does 403 E. Hulse offer parking?
Yes, 403 E. Hulse does offer parking.
Does 403 E. Hulse have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 E. Hulse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 E. Hulse have a pool?
No, 403 E. Hulse does not have a pool.
Does 403 E. Hulse have accessible units?
No, 403 E. Hulse does not have accessible units.
Does 403 E. Hulse have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 E. Hulse does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 E. Hulse have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 403 E. Hulse has units with air conditioning.
