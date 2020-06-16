All apartments in McPherson
Find more places like 403 E. Hulse.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McPherson, KS
/
403 E. Hulse
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

403 E. Hulse

403 E Hulse St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

403 E Hulse St, McPherson, KS 67460

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex. Laundry hook ups, kitchen appliances included. and carport! Lawncare and snow removal provided!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 E. Hulse have any available units?
403 E. Hulse doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McPherson, KS.
What amenities does 403 E. Hulse have?
Some of 403 E. Hulse's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 E. Hulse currently offering any rent specials?
403 E. Hulse isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 E. Hulse pet-friendly?
No, 403 E. Hulse is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McPherson.
Does 403 E. Hulse offer parking?
Yes, 403 E. Hulse does offer parking.
Does 403 E. Hulse have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 E. Hulse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 E. Hulse have a pool?
No, 403 E. Hulse does not have a pool.
Does 403 E. Hulse have accessible units?
No, 403 E. Hulse does not have accessible units.
Does 403 E. Hulse have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 E. Hulse does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 E. Hulse have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 403 E. Hulse has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wichita, KSValley Center, KSMaize, KS
Salina, KSNewton, KS
Halstead, KSHutchinson, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Wichita State University
Friends University