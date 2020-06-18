All apartments in Manhattan
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

831 Bluemont Ave. Apartment 1

831 Bluemont Avenue · (785) 320-7977 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

831 Bluemont Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502
East Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 831 Bluemont Ave. Apartment 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,575

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1909 sqft

Amenities

831 Bluemont Ave. Apartment 1 Available 08/01/20 Price Reduced! Large 4 Bedroom Home, $500 off 1st Month's Rent! - Sign your Lease today and receive $500 off First Month's Rent!

Rent: $1,575
Unit: Single Family Home
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2
Parking available in large parking pad off alley and street parking to the west on 9th St.
Sqft.: 1909 sqft
Washer/Dryer included

Receive a $100 grocery gift card upon move in with a signed lease

Interior Amenities: Remodeled 4 bedroom home for rent in Manhattan, KS. The remodeled kitchen features new granite counter top, tile back splash, tiles floors, and also included refrigerator, electric oven/stove and dishwasher. The large dining room features lots of natural light and built in shelving. The living room features a wood burning fireplace that is to be used for decorative piece only. The main floor also features a completely updated full bathroom, stackable washer/dryer and 1 bedroom. The second floor features 3 large bedrooms with big closets and a completely updated bathroom with tile floors, new vanity and granite vanity top. House completely re-wired in 2016 and does feature new light fixtures throughout property.

Exterior Amenities: Located 3 blocks from Kansas State University and Aggieville. Partially fenced in back yard. Large patio off of kitchen in the back of home. Built in utility shed in back yard. Large front porch.

Other: 1, non aggressive pet allowed. $400 refundable pet deposit. No smoking inside. $75.00 Monthly Flat Rate Fee For Water/Sewer, Trash, and Yard Care. (Does not include snow removal.) Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with City of Manhattan Codes.

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.

(RLNE1998389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 Bluemont Ave. Apartment 1 have any available units?
831 Bluemont Ave. Apartment 1 has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 831 Bluemont Ave. Apartment 1 have?
Some of 831 Bluemont Ave. Apartment 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 Bluemont Ave. Apartment 1 currently offering any rent specials?
831 Bluemont Ave. Apartment 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 Bluemont Ave. Apartment 1 pet-friendly?
No, 831 Bluemont Ave. Apartment 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan.
Does 831 Bluemont Ave. Apartment 1 offer parking?
Yes, 831 Bluemont Ave. Apartment 1 does offer parking.
Does 831 Bluemont Ave. Apartment 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 831 Bluemont Ave. Apartment 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 Bluemont Ave. Apartment 1 have a pool?
No, 831 Bluemont Ave. Apartment 1 does not have a pool.
Does 831 Bluemont Ave. Apartment 1 have accessible units?
No, 831 Bluemont Ave. Apartment 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 831 Bluemont Ave. Apartment 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 831 Bluemont Ave. Apartment 1 has units with dishwashers.
