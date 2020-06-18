Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

831 Bluemont Ave. Apartment 1 Available 08/01/20 Price Reduced! Large 4 Bedroom Home, $500 off 1st Month's Rent! - Sign your Lease today and receive $500 off First Month's Rent!



Rent: $1,575

Unit: Single Family Home

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 2

Parking available in large parking pad off alley and street parking to the west on 9th St.

Sqft.: 1909 sqft

Washer/Dryer included



Receive a $100 grocery gift card upon move in with a signed lease



Interior Amenities: Remodeled 4 bedroom home for rent in Manhattan, KS. The remodeled kitchen features new granite counter top, tile back splash, tiles floors, and also included refrigerator, electric oven/stove and dishwasher. The large dining room features lots of natural light and built in shelving. The living room features a wood burning fireplace that is to be used for decorative piece only. The main floor also features a completely updated full bathroom, stackable washer/dryer and 1 bedroom. The second floor features 3 large bedrooms with big closets and a completely updated bathroom with tile floors, new vanity and granite vanity top. House completely re-wired in 2016 and does feature new light fixtures throughout property.



Exterior Amenities: Located 3 blocks from Kansas State University and Aggieville. Partially fenced in back yard. Large patio off of kitchen in the back of home. Built in utility shed in back yard. Large front porch.



Other: 1, non aggressive pet allowed. $400 refundable pet deposit. No smoking inside. $75.00 Monthly Flat Rate Fee For Water/Sewer, Trash, and Yard Care. (Does not include snow removal.) Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with City of Manhattan Codes.



ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.



(RLNE1998389)