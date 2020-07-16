All apartments in Manhattan
824 Dondee Dr.

824 Dondee Drive · (785) 370-0162
Location

824 Dondee Drive, Manhattan, KS 66502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 824 Dondee Dr. · Avail. now

$995

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Affordable 4 Bedroom Duplex! Call Today! - Incredible duplex with tons of space! Located conveniently just off Fort Riley blvd, this is a perfect option if you're looking for affordable housing! Available now, features of the apartment include:

-Pet-friendly
-Central heat/air
-Upstairs and downstairs living rooms
-Large master bedroom downstairs
-Large kitchen with tons of cabinet space
-Kitchen appliances included (oven/range, refrigerator, dishwasher)
-Washer/dryer included
-Cable ready
-Off-street parking
-Fireplace downstairs
and so much more!

Residents are responsible for all utilities! This is a great duplex that won't last on the market long so contact us to set up a showing today!

TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR: you may email leasing@frontiermhk.com, use our online self-scheduler, or call our office at 785-370-0162.

We look forward to helping you find your new home.

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4185782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 Dondee Dr. have any available units?
824 Dondee Dr. has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 824 Dondee Dr. have?
Some of 824 Dondee Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 Dondee Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
824 Dondee Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 Dondee Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 824 Dondee Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 824 Dondee Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 824 Dondee Dr. offers parking.
Does 824 Dondee Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 824 Dondee Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 Dondee Dr. have a pool?
No, 824 Dondee Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 824 Dondee Dr. have accessible units?
No, 824 Dondee Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 824 Dondee Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 824 Dondee Dr. has units with dishwashers.
