709 N Juliette Apt 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Completely updated two bedroom apartment features hardwood and tile floors, custom cabinetry, banquette seating and table included, all new appliances including microwave and dishwasher, laundry in unit, master features large walk-in shower completely tiled, second bathroom has tub/shower combo, large closets, lots of storage, modern and clean.

Beautiful, clean 9 unit complex features 2 bedroom apartments. The six second and third floor units have nice balconies. Eight of nine units will be completely remodeled by October 2020. Each updated unit features brand new kitchens with all appliances included (refrigerator, range, oven, dishwasher, microwave) and each unit has its own washer and dryer. Large bedrooms with good closet space, two large bathrooms with large showers or shower/tub combos with tile surrounds. Tenants pay electric, we cover trash and water.