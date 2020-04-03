All apartments in Manhattan
709 N Juliette Apt 3
Last updated April 3 2020 at 3:10 AM

709 N Juliette Apt 3

709 North Juliette Avenue · (785) 770-5804
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

709 North Juliette Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502
East Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Oct 1

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Completely updated two bedroom apartment features hardwood and tile floors, custom cabinetry, banquette seating and table included, all new appliances including microwave and dishwasher, laundry in unit, master features large walk-in shower completely tiled, second bathroom has tub/shower combo, large closets, lots of storage, modern and clean.
Beautiful, clean 9 unit complex features 2 bedroom apartments. The six second and third floor units have nice balconies. Eight of nine units will be completely remodeled by October 2020. Each updated unit features brand new kitchens with all appliances included (refrigerator, range, oven, dishwasher, microwave) and each unit has its own washer and dryer. Large bedrooms with good closet space, two large bathrooms with large showers or shower/tub combos with tile surrounds. Tenants pay electric, we cover trash and water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 N Juliette Apt 3 have any available units?
709 N Juliette Apt 3 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 N Juliette Apt 3 have?
Some of 709 N Juliette Apt 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 N Juliette Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
709 N Juliette Apt 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 N Juliette Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 N Juliette Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 709 N Juliette Apt 3 offer parking?
Yes, 709 N Juliette Apt 3 does offer parking.
Does 709 N Juliette Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 709 N Juliette Apt 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 N Juliette Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 709 N Juliette Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 709 N Juliette Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 709 N Juliette Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 709 N Juliette Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 N Juliette Apt 3 has units with dishwashers.
