Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:38 AM

616 Thurston

616 Thurston Street · (785) 320-7977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

616 Thurston Street, Manhattan, KS 66502
Goodnow Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 616 Thurston · Avail. Aug 1

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
key fob access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
key fob access
616 Thurston Available 08/01/20 Open Floor Plan, abundant Natural Light, 1 Car Garage, in Quiet Location. Virtual Showings Available! - Monthly Rent: $1,150
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2
Washer & Dryer: Hookups Included
1-Car Garage
Pet-Friendly

Interior Amenities: This duplex features updated carpet, living room with open floor plan and lots of natural light, kitchen with all appliances and lots of cabinet space, spacious bedrooms with generous closet space, and washer/dryer hookups.

Exterior Amenities: 1-car garage. Keyless entry. Located just a few blocks from KSU campus and Aggieville.

Other: Maximum of 2 pets allowed. Non-aggressive dog breeds only. $400 refundable pet deposit. $25 monthly fee per pet. No smoking in home or garage. Residents are wholly responsible for all utilities.

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is the property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupants at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan Codes. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. website at advancedpropmanagement.com.

(RLNE5395108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Thurston have any available units?
616 Thurston has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 Thurston have?
Some of 616 Thurston's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Thurston currently offering any rent specials?
616 Thurston isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Thurston pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 Thurston is pet friendly.
Does 616 Thurston offer parking?
Yes, 616 Thurston does offer parking.
Does 616 Thurston have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 Thurston offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Thurston have a pool?
No, 616 Thurston does not have a pool.
Does 616 Thurston have accessible units?
No, 616 Thurston does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Thurston have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 Thurston does not have units with dishwashers.
