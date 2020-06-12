All apartments in Manhattan
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:32 AM

606 Osage

606 Osage Street · (785) 320-7977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

606 Osage Street, Manhattan, KS 66502
East Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 606 Osage - 1 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2166 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Central Manhattan Location close to everything - Rent: $990
Unit: Triplex
Year built: 2004
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2
Garage: None, Parking on street and a parking lot in the back of house
Sqft.: 2166

Interior Amenities: Apartment for rent and is located on the East side of Manhattan, KS. Open floor plan. Kitchen has nice cabinets and counter-tops with all white appliances including garbage disposal, dishwasher, electric range, and refrigerator. There is an eat in area directly off the kitchen. Laundry room, located on the second floor, with washer and dryer included. Carpet in living room, all 4 bedrooms, and stairs. Linoleum in bathrooms, kitchen and dining room. Ceiling fan in living room.

Exterior Amenities: Parking is located in the back of the property and on the street in front.

Others: Pets are NOT allowed. No smoking inside or in garage. Included in rent price is trash and lawn care.

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code..

(RLNE3908362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Osage have any available units?
606 Osage has a unit available for $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 Osage have?
Some of 606 Osage's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Osage currently offering any rent specials?
606 Osage isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Osage pet-friendly?
No, 606 Osage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan.
Does 606 Osage offer parking?
Yes, 606 Osage does offer parking.
Does 606 Osage have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 Osage offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Osage have a pool?
No, 606 Osage does not have a pool.
Does 606 Osage have accessible units?
No, 606 Osage does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Osage have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Osage has units with dishwashers.
