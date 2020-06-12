Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Central Manhattan Location close to everything - Rent: $990

Unit: Triplex

Year built: 2004

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 2

Garage: None, Parking on street and a parking lot in the back of house

Sqft.: 2166



Interior Amenities: Apartment for rent and is located on the East side of Manhattan, KS. Open floor plan. Kitchen has nice cabinets and counter-tops with all white appliances including garbage disposal, dishwasher, electric range, and refrigerator. There is an eat in area directly off the kitchen. Laundry room, located on the second floor, with washer and dryer included. Carpet in living room, all 4 bedrooms, and stairs. Linoleum in bathrooms, kitchen and dining room. Ceiling fan in living room.



Exterior Amenities: Parking is located in the back of the property and on the street in front.



Others: Pets are NOT allowed. No smoking inside or in garage. Included in rent price is trash and lawn care.



