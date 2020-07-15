Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

5544 Stone Crest Ct. Available 08/01/20 3D Tour Available - Washer/Dryer In Property + West Side of Manhattan + Lawn care & Trash Provided! - 3D Tour- https://3dtours.americanmhk.com/share/collection/7l3pb?fs=1&vr=1&sd=1&initload=0&thumbs=1&chromeless=1&logo=1



This townhome features maintenance-free living, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath. The master bedroom is HUGE and includes a sitting entertainment area, his and her vanities with tons of built-in storage space and an incredible walk-in closet. This townhome is located on the west side of town off of Scenic Drive. Direct route to Ft Riley Blvd and 10-15 min from post/airfield. Two car attached garage and lovely back patio area with ceiling fan for those hot summer days.



***TENANT ~ is responsible for Electric, Water/Sewer, Cable and Internet. *** Lawn Care and Trash are provided at owner's expense through HOA.



Hate pests? So do we! This property has free, around the clock total pest control coverage, so pests will never be a concern for you or your wallet!



****This property is managed by the top-rated Property Management team in the Manhattan area. We love taking care of our residents! We have more than just the property you are looking at now. Please feel free to call our office at 785-236-1988 and talk with a leasing specialist today to find the home for you or to schedule a tour of homes.



Our residents love us because….

-24 Hour Professional Maintenance

-99% of all maintenance requests are responded to in less than 24 hours

-Online & Mobile monthly rent payments made easy- We accept E-check and Credit card online



Come see the difference at American Property Services!



(RLNE2674338)