Manhattan, KS
5532 Stone Crest Ct.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

5532 Stone Crest Ct.

5532 Stone Crest Drive · (785) 236-1988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5532 Stone Crest Drive, Manhattan, KS 66503
Stone Pointe

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5532 Stone Crest Ct. · Avail. Jul 1

$1,349

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1775 sqft

Amenities

5532 Stone Crest Ct. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful West-Side Town-Home! Luxury, Location, and Convenience! Available July! - This town home features maintenance free living, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath. The master bedroom is HUGE and includes a sitting entertainment area, his and her vanities with tons of built in storage space and an incredible walk in closet that is sure to fit all of his and her clothes, shoes and much more. This town home is located on the west side of town off of Scenic Drive. Direct route to Ft Riley Blvd and 10-15 min from post/air field. Two car attached garage and lovely back patio area with ceiling fan for those hot summer days.

Hate pests? So do we! This property has free, around the clock total pest control coverage, so pests will never be a concern for you or your wallet!

*** TENANT ~ is responsible for Electric, Water/Sewer, Cable and Internet. *** Lawn Care and Trash are provided at owner's expense through HOA.

This property is managed by the top-rated Property Management team in the Manhattan area. Please feel free to call our office at 785-236-1988 and talk with a leasing specialist today to find the home for you or to schedule a tour of homes.

Our residents love us because….
-24 Hour Professional Maintenance
-99% of all maintenance requests are responded to in less than 24 hours
-Online & Mobile monthly rent payments made easy- We accept E-check and Credit card online

Come see the difference at American Property Services!

(RLNE2674352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5532 Stone Crest Ct. have any available units?
5532 Stone Crest Ct. has a unit available for $1,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 5532 Stone Crest Ct. have?
Some of 5532 Stone Crest Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5532 Stone Crest Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
5532 Stone Crest Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5532 Stone Crest Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5532 Stone Crest Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 5532 Stone Crest Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 5532 Stone Crest Ct. does offer parking.
Does 5532 Stone Crest Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5532 Stone Crest Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5532 Stone Crest Ct. have a pool?
No, 5532 Stone Crest Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 5532 Stone Crest Ct. have accessible units?
No, 5532 Stone Crest Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 5532 Stone Crest Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5532 Stone Crest Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
