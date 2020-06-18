Amenities

5532 Stone Crest Ct. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful West-Side Town-Home! Luxury, Location, and Convenience! Available July! - This town home features maintenance free living, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath. The master bedroom is HUGE and includes a sitting entertainment area, his and her vanities with tons of built in storage space and an incredible walk in closet that is sure to fit all of his and her clothes, shoes and much more. This town home is located on the west side of town off of Scenic Drive. Direct route to Ft Riley Blvd and 10-15 min from post/air field. Two car attached garage and lovely back patio area with ceiling fan for those hot summer days.



Hate pests? So do we! This property has free, around the clock total pest control coverage, so pests will never be a concern for you or your wallet!



*** TENANT ~ is responsible for Electric, Water/Sewer, Cable and Internet. *** Lawn Care and Trash are provided at owner's expense through HOA.



